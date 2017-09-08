Featured
Woman, 64, dies after car leaves New Brunswick highway
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 11:07AM ADT
A 64-year-old woman has died after her car left the highway in Beechwood, N.B.
West District RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 105 shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a car left the road and overturned, coming to rest at the bottom of a steep bank.
The female driver died at the scene. The Grand Falls, N.B. woman was the only person inside the vehicle.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.