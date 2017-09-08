

CTV Atlantic





A 64-year-old woman has died after her car left the highway in Beechwood, N.B.

West District RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 105 shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a car left the road and overturned, coming to rest at the bottom of a steep bank.

The female driver died at the scene. The Grand Falls, N.B. woman was the only person inside the vehicle.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.