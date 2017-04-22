

CTV Atlantic





Police say a woman has been arrested for dangerous driving following a high speed chase in Fredericton.

Sgt. Justin LeBlanc of the Fredericton Police Force told KHJ Radio – a Bell Media radio station – officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Cliffe Street near Two Nations Crossing around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

"The vehicle failed to stop, drove the wrong way through the traffic circle and continued at a high rate of speed for a short distance until the pursuit was called off," LeBlanc said Saturday morning.

"At this time, the driver stopped the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area."

LeBlanc said a woman was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

She has been remanded into custody and is due in court early next week.

LeBlanc said he did not have any information as to why officers tried to stop the vehicle in the first place.