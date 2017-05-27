Featured
Woman arrested following armed robbery in Tatamagouche
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 12:58PM ADT
A 32-year-old woman is in custody and is facing a slew of charges following an armed robbery at a gas station in Tatamagouche, N.S., on Friday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the suspect entered the store after fueling up and told the employee she had a gun and needed money.
The suspect allegedly fled the area in the truck toward New Glasgow with an undisclosed amount of cash.
There were no injuries.
The woman was arrested a short time later and faces the following charges:
- Robbery
- Wearing a Disguise with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence
- Theft Under $5000
- Breach of Recognizance
- Breach of Undertaking
The woman is scheduled to appear in New Glasgow provincial court on Monday.
