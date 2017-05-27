

CTV Atlantic





A 32-year-old woman is in custody and is facing a slew of charges following an armed robbery at a gas station in Tatamagouche, N.S., on Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the suspect entered the store after fueling up and told the employee she had a gun and needed money.

The suspect allegedly fled the area in the truck toward New Glasgow with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries.

The woman was arrested a short time later and faces the following charges:

Robbery

Wearing a Disguise with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

Theft Under $5000

Breach of Recognizance

Breach of Undertaking

The woman is scheduled to appear in New Glasgow provincial court on Monday.