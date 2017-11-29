

CTV Atlantic





A woman is facing impaired driving charges after she was pulled from her partially submerged vehicle in Lunenburg County.

The RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 3 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle left the road, struck a utility pole and came to rest in Spectacle Lake.

A passing motorist stopped at the scene, went into the water, and pulled the woman out of the partially submerged vehicle through the passenger side, then went to a nearby home for help.

When police arrived and spoke to the driver, they suspected she was impaired and arrested her at the scene. Police say the woman was taken to cells and held in custody.

The 28-year-old Bridgewater, N.S. woman is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

She was released on conditions and is due to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Jan. 17.