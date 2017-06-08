

CTV Atlantic





A 26-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman in Bridgewater, N.S.

The Bridgewater Police Service says they have been investigating since the young woman died suddenly on April 28.

Police arrested a Liverpool, N.S. woman as a result of their investigation into the woman’s death.

She is due in Bridgewater provincial court Friday to face charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, trafficking in a controlled substance, and breach of probation.