Featured
Woman arrested in connection with suspicious death in Bridgewater
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 10:28PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 8:45AM ADT
A 26-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman in Bridgewater, N.S.
The Bridgewater Police Service says they have been investigating since the young woman died suddenly on April 28.
Police arrested a Liverpool, N.S. woman as a result of their investigation into the woman’s death.
She is due in Bridgewater provincial court Friday to face charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, trafficking in a controlled substance, and breach of probation.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Woman arrested in connection with suspicious death in Bridgewater
- N.S. sailor jailed three years for sexually assaulting woman he met on Facebook
- Judicial recounts set for three N.S. ridings following tight races
- Crosby's urgent performance pushes Pens to within one win of back-to-back Cups
- Police comb Dartmouth crime scene as they investigate woman's death