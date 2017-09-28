

CTV Atlantic





A 32-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges after she allegedly forced a man off a Halifax-area highway following an argument.

Halifax Regional Police say the man and woman were arguing in the area of Larry Uteck Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man left in his vehicle and the woman followed him onto Highway 102 in her own vehicle.

Police allege she struck his vehicle with hers, forcing him off the highway.

The woman returned home, where she was arrested without incident.

She is due to appear in court Thursday to face charges of assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident, breach of recognizance, and mischief.

Police say the incident wasn’t random, as the man and woman are known to each other.

No one was injured.