A 24-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a man in an apparent road-rage incident in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call in the area of Albro Lake and Victoria roads around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man told police he had beeped his horn at a woman for cutting him off, and when both cars came to a stop at an intersection, she left her car and approached his.

Police say the woman spit in the man’s face, pulled out a knife, and motioned that she was going to slash his tires. The woman then dropped the knife and fled the scene in her car.

The man wasn’t injured.

A member of the K9 unit located the woman’s car on Metropolitan Avenue in Lower Sackville. The woman was arrested without incident at 4:38 p.m.

The Lower Sackville woman is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

She was released from custody and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 15.