

CTV Atlantic





A woman is dead and a man is in hospital following an ATV crash in southwestern New Brunswick.

The RCMP responded to Murray Lane in Mascarene, located roughly 10 kilometers southwest of St. George, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 90-year-old driver lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, causing it to roll over.

The driver and his 85-year-old passenger were taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital. The passenger died from her injuries Wednesday. The driver remains in hospital.

Police say they weren’t wearing helmets.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.