Woman dies after being struck by train in Bedford
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a fatal train collision in Bedford, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 11:11AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, June 15, 2017 11:12AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police say a woman has died after being struck by a train in Bedford Thursday morning.
Police received a report around 9:18 a.m. that a Halifax-bound train had struck a pedestrian on the tracks near the 270 block of Rocky Lake Drive.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
Police say the incident is under investigation. They expect to remain on scene throughout the day.
