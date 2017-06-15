

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say a woman has died after being struck by a train in Bedford Thursday morning.

Police received a report around 9:18 a.m. that a Halifax-bound train had struck a pedestrian on the tracks near the 270 block of Rocky Lake Drive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Police say the incident is under investigation. They expect to remain on scene throughout the day.