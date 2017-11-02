

CTV Atlantic





A 75-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Aldouane, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Route 134 shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say it appears the woman was trying to remove something from the road when she was struck by the vehicle. The Aldouane woman died at the scene.

A man and a woman who were in the car were taken to hospital and later released.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation, but they don’t believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors.