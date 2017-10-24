

CTV Atlantic





A woman has died after a car and garbage truck collided head-on in Rothesay, N.B. Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened in front of the Bayview Credit Union on Marr Road shortly after 8 a.m.

“She was northbound on the Marr Road, heading down the hill, and the garbage truck … was heading southbound on the Marr Road, and at some point she crossed the centre line into the path of the garbage truck,” says Kennebecasis Regional Police Sgt. Evan Scott.

“The garbage truck attempted to move off to the side of the road, but was unsuccessful, and the two vehicles collided.”

The driver of the car was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Marr Road was closed for about four hours Tuesday morning as police investigated. It has since reopened.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.