

CTV Atlantic





A woman had to be flown from Nova Scotia’s Colchester County to Halifax hospital on Saturday following a major single-vehicle collision.

Colchester District RCMP say the collision happened in Bay Head, N.S., around 12:10 p.m. on Highway 6 between Clarkes Road and Wallace Grant Road.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers remain at the scene of the crash as they continue their investigation. The road is expected reopen at 8 p.m.