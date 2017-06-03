Featured
Woman flown to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 2:50PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, June 3, 2017 2:53PM ADT
A woman had to be flown from Nova Scotia’s Colchester County to Halifax hospital on Saturday following a major single-vehicle collision.
Colchester District RCMP say the collision happened in Bay Head, N.S., around 12:10 p.m. on Highway 6 between Clarkes Road and Wallace Grant Road.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers remain at the scene of the crash as they continue their investigation. The road is expected reopen at 8 p.m.
