Windsor District RCMP is investigating a suspicious house fire that sent a 68-year-old woman to hospital.

Police were called to the home on Mountain Road in Three Mile Plains, N.S. around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say firefighters found a woman inside the home. She was taken to hospital, but police say the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The RCMP and Nova Scotia fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire, which they are treating as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.



