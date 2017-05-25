Featured
Woman in hospital with major injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 3:36PM ADT
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a car Thursday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Farrell Street near Victoria Road.
Police say a car on Farrell Street struck a woman in the roadway.
The 52-year-old driver was taken into custody.
