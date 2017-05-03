Featured
Woman reported missing after leaving N.B. hospital found safe: RCMP
Isabelle Dupere left the Campbellton Regional Hospital around 8 p.m. Tuesday and police say they are concerned for her well-being. (New Brunswick RCMP)
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 3:57PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 3, 2017 4:08PM ADT
The RCMP say a 33-year-old woman who disappeared after leaving a hospital in New Brunswick has been found safe.
Isabelle Dupere left the Campbellton Regional Hospital around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say she has been found in the Saint-Quentin area and is safe.
