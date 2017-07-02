

CTV Atlantic





Codiac RCMP are investigating after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found Saturday afternoon at the Elmwood Motel. The scene is currently being held.

RCMP spokesman Andre Pepin says the young woman is from Moncton and investigators are treating her death as suspicious.

“We are saying that it is suspicious at this time because we are trying to determine the cause of death,” says Pepin.

This isn’t the first death at the Elmwood Motel in 2017. In January, 47-year-old Rodney Perry was stabbed to death in the parking lot.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of Jesse James Perry-Belliveau in connection with that incident. Perry-Belliveau was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, as well as 45-year-old Kimberly Cormier.

The property manager declined to comment on Saturday’s incident.

Nearby residents say they tend to avoid the area at night time.

“My sister used to live that way. She used to say there was always police going and different emergency vehicles, things like that," says Joel Baxter who lives near the motel.

Police say the area is well known to them. They are expected to remain on scene into Sunday evening.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the woman Tuesday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston