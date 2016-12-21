

CTV Atlantic





A woman has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after her car left the highway outside Windsor, N.S.

The RCMP responded to Highway 1 in Ardoise, N.S. around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the woman’s car left the road and went down an embankment.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

The highway is closed between Rockwell Road and School House Road as police investigate the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Ardoise is located roughly 20 kilometres east of Windsor.