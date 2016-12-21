Featured
Woman seriously injured after car leaves highway outside Windsor
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 1:51PM AST
A woman has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after her car left the highway outside Windsor, N.S.
The RCMP responded to Highway 1 in Ardoise, N.S. around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the woman’s car left the road and went down an embankment.
The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.
The highway is closed between Rockwell Road and School House Road as police investigate the collision.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Ardoise is located roughly 20 kilometres east of Windsor.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Antigonish man, 52, killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 104
- Four men recovering after being hit by vehicle in Dieppe
- P.E.I. woman, 57, killed in two-vehicle collision
- How to survive Canada's 10 busiest airports this holiday season
- Government workers handling N.S. criminals raising red flags about fentanyl