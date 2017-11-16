Featured
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Halifax
.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 12:29PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, November 16, 2017 12:34PM AST
Police say a woman was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in a Halifax crosswalk.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 560 block of Herring Cover Road.
Police say a car travelling inbound struck the woman as she was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.
The 18-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken into police custody for questioning.
The section of road is expected to be shut down for a few hours as police investigate.