

CTV Atlantic





Police say a woman was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in a Halifax crosswalk.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 560 block of Herring Cover Road.

Police say a car travelling inbound struck the woman as she was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

The 18-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken into police custody for questioning.

The section of road is expected to be shut down for a few hours as police investigate.