

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia woman is being treated for extreme exposure after spending a night outside in sub-zero temperatures.

She was found Friday morning near the front gate of the Wolfville Watershed Nature Preserve.

Wolfville Mayor Jeff Cantwell says the woman is a seasonal employee of the town, but isn’t currently employed.

Cantwell says they are trying to determine why she was in the area with her vehicle.

A friend of the woman says she fell after her truck got stuck in the mud. She was found hours later by someone who was out for a walk.

The woman, who is in her 60s, remains in hospital.