Woman treated for extreme exposure after spending night outside
A woman in her 60s is being treated for extreme exposure after she was found near the front gate of the Wolfville Watershed Nature Preserve.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 12:33PM ADT
A Nova Scotia woman is being treated for extreme exposure after spending a night outside in sub-zero temperatures.
She was found Friday morning near the front gate of the Wolfville Watershed Nature Preserve.
Wolfville Mayor Jeff Cantwell says the woman is a seasonal employee of the town, but isn’t currently employed.
Cantwell says they are trying to determine why she was in the area with her vehicle.
A friend of the woman says she fell after her truck got stuck in the mud. She was found hours later by someone who was out for a walk.
The woman, who is in her 60s, remains in hospital.
