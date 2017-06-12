

CTV Atlantic





Two women are safe after they ran into trouble while swimming at Grand Tracadie Beach on Prince Edward Island.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the beach around 6:15 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that two swimmers were in distress.

Police say a 20-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman were using an inflatable device when they went into the water, but winds were strong and they ran into trouble.

The women managed to swim to land across from the main beach just as first responders were arriving on scene.

Police say firefighters with the North Shore Fire Department borrowed a local fishing vessel and brought the women to shore.

The women were checked at the scene and didn’t require further treatment.

The RCMP is reminding the public to be cautious while swimming in ocean waters, especially in poor weather.