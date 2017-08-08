

CTV Atlantic





Two men have been arrested after bells were stolen from two churches in New Brunswick’s Carleton County last month.

The RCMP say someone removed the bell from the top of St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Highway 540 in Kirkland sometime between July 16 and July 24.

A church bell was also stolen from the Kirk Church in Northampton sometime between July 23 and July 25.

The Kirk Church bell was later recovered from a scrapyard in Fredericton, but the bell from St. Paul’s Anglican Church is still missing.

Police arrested a 51-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, both from Woodstock, in connection with the thefts. They were released pending a future court appearance.

Meanwhile, police are still trying to locate the missing bell. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.