A woman has been arrested in connection with a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a man in Temple, N.B.

West District RCMP received a report shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday that a car and motorcycle had collided on Temple Road.

The driver of the motorcycle died as a result of his injuries. His name hasn’t been released, but police say he was a 44-year-old man from Lower Hainesville, N.B.

Police say the car involved in the collision wasn’t at the scene when officers arrived. Police later located and arrested a woman in connection with the incident.

The 44-year-old Woodstock woman was released from custody on a promise to appear in Woodstock provincial court on Nov. 28.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Investigators are also looking to speak with two people who were in a white pickup truck in the Temple, N.B. area around 8 p.m. Saturday. Police say the individuals stopped to assist a red Toyota Corolla that had gone off the road, and they believe they may have information that could assist in the investigation into the fatal collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.