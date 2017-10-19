Featured
Worker hospitalized after partial building collapse in Antigonish, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 7:34PM ADT
A worker is in hospital with serious injuries after the building he was working on partially collapsed on Adam Street in Antigonish.
The collapse happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
Three men were working on the building at the time of the incident.
A second worker was treated for minor injuries and released, while a third man escaped injury.
The investigation has been turned over to the Department of Labour.