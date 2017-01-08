

CTV Atlantic





And as an ode to the king, a well-recognized Elvis Presley impersonator is doing one of his shows that was watched by well over a billion people.

“We wanted to bring back the January birthday tour because it's Elvis' birthday and we thought, you know, what better than one of the pinnacles of his career,” said Elvis impersonator Thane Dunn

Next week marks 44 years since Elvis Presley did his Aloha from Hawaii concert – the first worldwide satellite telecast by an entertainer.

Hundreds of thousands of people tuned in that night, with many making significant donations to cancer research.

Dunn, a Moncton-based entertainer, has won international awards for his impressions of the king. But like that legendary show 44 years ago, his current tour has a special significance.

“My wife had cancer. My father passed away from cancer,” Dunn said. “When Elvis did that show in ’73, it was a fundraiser for Kui Lee Cancer Fund, so my wife has wanted to become more vocal with what happened with her. She's sort of become a beacon for people with cancer. So it just kind of all fit in.”

Dunn and his band drove slow and steady through the snowstorm Saturday night from Saint John to be in Fredericton. He says he wouldn’t dare to miss a show on his birthday tour, taking people back in time to that performance in Hawaii.

And like the king, a portion of ticket-sales are also going towards the Canadian Cancer Society.

“When I look at my wife and see her on stage, and when I do mention what happened and when I mention Charlie Dunn like we were never supposed to have kids and we have a little boy … I teared up,” the impersonator said.

Sunday night’s show isn't the last on Dunn's tour. Performances will also take place in Truro, Halifax and Moncton.

Dunn says that show will be extra special.

“Bill Baize of the legendary Stamps Quartet who was actually in Hawaii with Elvis Presley during that show is going to be performing on stage with us doing the same thing he did back then with Elvis Presley,” said Dunn. “I am tickled pink. I cannot wait.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.