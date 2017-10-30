

CTV Atlantic





A man and a woman from Yarmouth are facing charges in connection with separate animal cruelty investigations by the SPCA.

SPCA officers responded to a public complaint on Oct. 2 and seized three dogs that were “in immediate distress” from a Yarmouth home.

The SPCA says the officers returned to the property with a search warrant on Oct. 6 and seized another seven dogs.

Douglas Wilson has been charged with causing animals to be in distress, failing to provide animals with adequate food, failing to provide adequate medical attention when an animal was wounded or ill, confining animals to an enclosure in an area with inadequate space and unsanitary conditions, and willfully permitting unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal.

Wilson is due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Dec. 18.

A woman is also facing animal cruelty charges in connection with a separate investigation in Yarmouth.

SPCA officers received a complaint in September and launched an investigation, which led them to seize a dog from a home on Main Street on Oct. 2.

Nicole Jacquard has been charged with causing an animal to be in distress and willfully permitting unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal.

Jacquard is due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Dec. 18.