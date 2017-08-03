

CTV Atlantic





Travellers were left scrambling after ferry crossings from Yarmouth to Maine were cancelled this week.

The issue started on Monday. Since then, travellers like Glen Bourque have been forced to change their plans with little notice.

"We understand things happen, but it's frustrating. We booked in April," says Bourque. “We're adding on an extra seven hours of travel time."

The delay was caused by an engine issue with the CAT.

"These are mechanical issues and you can't help it,” says Nova Scotia Minister of Tourism Geoff MacLellan. “I know that Bay Ferries are doing their very best but they had tremendous momentum."

Bay Ferries officials say the CAT's numbers from June are comparable to the Nova Star's 2014-2015 seasons – just over 7,600.

Yarmouth business owners say they're making the most of the situation, serving visitors who have been waiting a couple days to board the ferry.

Innkeeper Neil Hisgen says he lost several thousand dollars over the past couple days. But looking at the season so far, he's seeing an increase of 20 per cent in accommodations.

"It’s really been a bit of give and take. We're losing, but we're gaining," says Hisgen. “I've had from as far as California, Texas, all the way through a lot of New England areas."

The CAT is expected to run between Yarmouth and Portland until mid-October. The lease on the cat is up after this season. Bay ferries will decide whether the ferry will continue making the run for the next two years.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.