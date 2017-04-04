A young Nova Scotia mother who's battling terminal cervical cancer says there may be a silver-lining behind her situation, her experience is appearing to be helping others.

Krista Giannoukakis was diagnosed during her second pregnancy last fall.

Her daughter was born healthy two-and-a-half months ago, but Giannoukakis' has been given a year to live.

Now, the 26-year-old says she's been contacted by a number of women who've been inspired to get tested.

"If you feel something's wrong with your body, go get tested. Go get checked. It doesn't hurt to ask.”Says Giannoukakis.

Unusual bleeding during Giannoukakis' pregnancy resulted in six trips to the emergency room. Giannoukakissays she was sent for an ultrasound, but not a pap test.

Nova Scotia’s pap test guidelines say excessive bleeding should be taken seriously.

Cancer Care Nova Scotia also notes "abnormal bleeding (should be) investigated by appropriate referral regardless of the cytologic findings."

Nova Scotia Health Authority cervical cancer prevention program medical director Dr. Robert Grimshaw says cervical cancer is getting rare because of screening, but there are still about 45 cases a year in the province.

“When you look at the risk factors for cervical cancer, one of the most common ones we see is not having regular pap tests, so by deciding notto have regular pap tests, you can put yourself at risk."

Pap tests are recommended every three years for sexually active women between 21 and 69.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko