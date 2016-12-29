

CTV Atlantic





A male youth was taken into custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman in East Kingston, N.S., Thursday afternoon.

RCMP Staff-Sgt. Steve Ettinger says the woman was walking along a trail around 2 p.m. when she was approached by a boy performing a sexual act.

Ettinger says the suspect allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to get away from the suspect and contact police. The boy was arrested in a home a short time later and remains in custody.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.