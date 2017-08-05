

CTV Atlantic





A security guard was stabbed at the No Frills supermarket in Dartmouth N.S., while apprehending a male youth suspected of shoplifting, Friday evening.

RCMP responded to the call of a possible stabbing at 118 Wyse Road, at 5:30 p.m.

Officers say the security guard had arrested the young man for theft and while escorting him to the store’s office, the youth turned around and stabbed the guard in the abdomen and fled the scene.

Police say the male was arrested a short distance from the grocery store.

The security guard was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the young offender will remain in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.