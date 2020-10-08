FREDERICTON -- An incentive program to encourage New Brunswickers to explore their own backyard, and spend money, is paying off – according to the province’s new tourism minister.

The Explore New Brunswick Travel Incentive Program offered a 20 per cent rebate on travel costs for residents who stayed overnight somewhere in the province.

It was originally announced mid-July, after the Atlantic Bubble opened, to help struggling tourism operators.

According to New Brunswick’s new tourism minister, 13,000 people have submitted their receipts – totaling $1.8 million, of the $3 million available.

“Explore NB has been embraced by the people of New Brunswick,” said Tammy Scott-Wallace. “We’re seeing where they spent their money. And they’re getting their 20 per cent back, perhaps they’ll take that 20 per cent and put it towards fall and winter activities, so we’re thrilled with that.”

Scott-Wallace said because of the program's success, it has been extended through to March, 2021.

Summer receipts still have to be in by the end of October. The province says more details on the extension will be revealed soon, but say, in the meantime, NBers should keep their receipts.

There are still four types of expenses eligible for the rebate: