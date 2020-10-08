Advertisement
$1.8 million in travel receipts submitted by N.B. residents so far, program extended
The Hopewell Rocks are seen at Hopewell Cape, N.B., on July 15, 2020. (CTV ATLANTIC / JONATHAN MACINNIS)
FREDERICTON -- An incentive program to encourage New Brunswickers to explore their own backyard, and spend money, is paying off – according to the province’s new tourism minister.
The Explore New Brunswick Travel Incentive Program offered a 20 per cent rebate on travel costs for residents who stayed overnight somewhere in the province.
It was originally announced mid-July, after the Atlantic Bubble opened, to help struggling tourism operators.
According to New Brunswick’s new tourism minister, 13,000 people have submitted their receipts – totaling $1.8 million, of the $3 million available.
“Explore NB has been embraced by the people of New Brunswick,” said Tammy Scott-Wallace. “We’re seeing where they spent their money. And they’re getting their 20 per cent back, perhaps they’ll take that 20 per cent and put it towards fall and winter activities, so we’re thrilled with that.”
Scott-Wallace said because of the program's success, it has been extended through to March, 2021.
Summer receipts still have to be in by the end of October. The province says more details on the extension will be revealed soon, but say, in the meantime, NBers should keep their receipts.
There are still four types of expenses eligible for the rebate:
- accommodations (such as hotels, motels, inns, B&Bs and campsites);
- food and drink (such as restaurants and food trucks);
- activities (such as entrance fees to attractions, museums, art galleries, cultural events and outdoor adventure activities); and
- travel (such as vehicle rentals, ferries and parking).