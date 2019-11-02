HALIFAX -- In a quiet neighbourhood in McAdam, New Brunswick, ‘sold’ signs are aplenty when it comes to 16 heavily discounted property lots. With owners including couples and families from out of province, as well as new Canadian citizens, it’s an unusual but welcomed home-owning opportunity.

In 2018, the village announced it would sell 16 lots for $1 each, on a few conditions. Buyers were required to build homes within two years and those homes needed to be up to 1,200 sq/ft. After hundreds of inquiries and applicants, all 16 lots have been claimed, with nine officially sold.

"More importantly, for me, it's the quality of people that we seem to be attracting,” says McAdam mayor, Ken Stannix. “The folks that I've spoken to want to be engaged in the community once they arrive. They've asked me what kind of things that they can take part in, to better the community – it's going to be pretty good, I think."

The village has a population of 1,200 and has experienced many economic booms and busts, but things are looking up.

“I think things are moving along in the right direction – business has been good for us,” says McAdam Home and Building Centre owner, Don Doherty – nothing the spin-off of the $1 lots is beginning to trickle in.

“There's a lot close to us, and it's been cleared – and it looks like a building will go up on that in the very near future,” says Doherty.

It’s a success Stannix says he's willing to share.

"We've had one community that has approached us and asked us if they did a similar program would we be okay with that,” says Stannix. “I said ‘oh my gosh, yes! We would love to have you take part in this and help us grow our communities and help us grow the province!’"

Meanwhile, local government minister Jeff Carr says he's happy to see the idea unfold in the way it has and hopes more communities will look for new and innovative ways to attract new residents to the area in the way McAdam has – using the lure of the land to improve its fortunes.