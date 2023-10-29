ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 1 dead, another injured after crash outside Kentville, N.S.

    One person was killed after a pickup truck collided with an SUV in Nova Scotia’s Kings County late Saturday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision on Middle Dyke Road in Chipmans Corner around 5:15 p.m.

    Police say a pickup truck was travelling north when it crossed over the centre lane and collided head on with an SUV.

    The driver, and sole occupant, of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A 75-year-old North Kentville, N.S., woman, who was driving the SUV, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    The road was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist remained at the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices

    Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News