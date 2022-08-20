1 dead in relation to motor vehicle collision in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., Saturday

Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island