1 dead in relation to motor vehicle collision in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., Saturday

One person has died in relation to a motor vehicle collision that occurred in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., on Saturday.

Members of the RCMP say they responded to the two vehicle collision on Highway 16 near civic 15360 around 7:15 a.m.

Due to a collision, Hwy. 16 in #UpperBigTracadie is currently closed. Traffic is being detoured. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. It is expected that Hwy. 16 will be closed for an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/vyF7yn59gb — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) August 20, 2022

Few details are available at this time however, police told CTV News that one person has died in relation to the incident.

Motorists are being advised of detours as Highway 16 is closed to vehicle traffic, and is expected to be for an extended period of time.

The investigation is ongoing.