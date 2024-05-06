ATLANTIC
    • 1 man dead, 6 taken to hospital following head-on collision in Lochaber, N.S.

    One man is dead and six people were taken to hospital following a head-on collision in Lochaber, N.S., on Sunday.

    Antigonish County District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a report of a collision between two vehicles near the 400 block of Highway 7 just after 3 p.m.

    Once on scene, police learned a black Toyota Rav4 was travelling north and a white GMC Terrain was travelling south when they collided head on.

    Police say the passenger of the GMC — a 70-year-old woman from Bickerton West, N.S. — was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC — a 74-year-old Bickerton West man — suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by Lifeflight.

    The five occupants of the Toyota included a 31-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and two children, all from Antigonish.

    They were all taken to hospital by ambulance.

    Highway 7 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

