$10.5M in funding announced to create, renovate over 200 affordable housing units in Moncton, Dieppe

The federal and provincial governments have announced more than $10.5 million to help create and renovate over 200 affordable housing units in Moncton, N.B., and Dieppe, N.B.

The announcement made Friday involves funding for four locations across the two cities.

A news release from federal and provincial officials says $7.1 million will go towards the Community Hub on Joyce, located at 140 Joyce Ave. in Moncton.

The newly-constructed building contains 20 affordable housing units for single men facing barriers such as mental health issues, addiction, homelessness, physical disabilities, or prior involvement with the legal or correctional systems.

It is operated by the John Howard Society of Southeastern New Brunswick.

"The Joyce Avenue project originated with the John Howard Society of South Eastern New Brunswick with the aim of helping to address the affordable housing crisis in our community by providing 20 individuals with safe and affordable housing," said Michael Bourgeois, John Howard Society Southeastern New Brunswick's board president in a news release Friday.

"It was further expanded with the support and vision of Vision United Church whereby, apart from providing affordable housing, the project would also create an exciting space for all to use, and some to work."

A total of $2.4 million will go towards the Downtown City Housing Inc., located at 85 Foundry Street in Moncton. This funding will help with renovation work for its 47-unit affordable housing complex for seniors.

Vincent Merola, the board president for Downtown City Housing, says past funding has helped make the building more energy efficient with the installation of a new building envelope and the addition of mini splits.

"These investments have resulted in energy savings for the building and reduced power bills for our residents," he said.

Just under $800,000 is being given to the Cornerstone Co-operative Housing Ltd., located on Preston Crescent in Moncton. According to the release, the funding will help with roof, window and door renovations for its 109-unit affordable housing project.

The Dieppe Housing Co-op Ltd, located on Doucet Court in Dieppe, will receive just under $200,000 to help with renovation work and updates for its 25-unit affordable housing project for families.

The funding is coming from the federal government’s National Housing Co-Investment Fund.