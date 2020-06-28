HALIFAX -- With the Glace Bay Minor Hockey 50/50 draw happening on Sunday afternoon, one lucky Cape Bretoner is about to be a whole lot richer. Estimated at over $100,000, the prize will provide some good news amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which hasn't made things any easier on anyone.

On Saturday, a big-ticket drum sat empty at the Dominion Arena, awaiting raffle tickets with names hoping to hear that they've won the jackpot when a winner is announced.

"It's going to change their lives," says Glace Bay Minor Hockey manager, Tracey Hanrahan. "This big draw is usually a good size amount. So, definitely, whoever wins, it will change their life."

Hanrahan says over 200,000 tickets have been in circulation, and she's been received many calls from people looking for more of the $1 tickets.

"I know our draw draws a lot of excitement, but with the pandemic, I wasn't exactly sure how this draw was going to go," says Hanrahan. "I think there's nothing else on the go right now. I think a lot of people could use this money that's going to come on June 28."

Sunday's draw is the first draw for Glace Bay Minor Hockey since it shut down operations in mid-March. Money from the draw helps to pay for ice time, referees and allows players to play the game for free.

Minor Hockey president, James Edwards, is hoping the draw with help with financial losses as the organization. "We've lost out on having three or four draws," he says.

Respecting COVID-19 physical distancing rules, the entire ice surface at Dominion Arena has been transformed into a makeshift box-office to accommodate large crowds during the draw.

"It's safety first," says Edwards, who notes Sunday's draw is the last draw of the season for the organization.

In December, 74-year-old Roland Zablaskie cashed in on record-setting Glace Bay Minor Hockey 50/50 draw – worth over $198,000.

Although Sunday's draw won't be quite as large, the Minor Hockey Association is pulling out all the stops, and have even added extra security to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Meanwhile, raffle tickets will be accepted on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Dominion Arena – with a winner to be announced around 3:30 p.m.