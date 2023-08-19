$10k reward offered for information to help find Fredericton woman missing for 2 years

A $10,000 dollar reward is being offered for information that helps in finding a Fredericton woman who has been missing for two years now.

In a news release Saturday, Keswick RCMP say 38-year-old Kari Lynn Rose Campbell was last seen on Aug. 19, 2021 outside of a home on Lower Durham Road in Durham Bridge, N.B.

According to the release, Campbell was reported missing to the Fredericton Police on Aug. 22, 2021, and police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have been unsuccessful.

Police say Campbell was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, black and grey Under Armour shoes, along with carrying a brown purse.

Campbell is described as approximately five foot two inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair, and blue eyes.

She also has three tattoos. Two butterfly tattoos, one on her leg, the other on her forearm, and a sun tattoo on her shoulder blade.

“No file is ever closed until it is solved, and our priority remains to locate Kari Lynn Rose Campbell,” says Cpl. Kevin Jones with the Keswick RCMP in a news release. “There may be someone out there who has information they haven’t brought forward before, or who may now remember details that could help the investigation, and help bring closure to her family.”

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the RCMP at 506-357-4300, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.