11,000 N.S. post-secondary students eligible for $550 provincial grant

Students walk on campus at Trinity Western University in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Students walk on campus at Trinity Western University in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island