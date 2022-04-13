11-year-old girl in hospital after being struck by bullet in Halifax shooting incident: police

An 11-year-old girl is in hospital after being struck by a bullet in a residence in Halifax Tuesday night.

Just before 9:20 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Federal Avenue where they located the girl in the residence.

Police say she was taken to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The residence and an unoccupied parked vehicle were also struck.

"Investigators are expected to remain on scene throughout the day," wrote Cst. John MacLeod, in a news release Wednesday.

"There is no suspect information at this time and we do not have any information to suggest the youth was targeted. Any information, no matter how small, is what could be needed to further advance the investigation."

Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).