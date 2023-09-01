11 years after being abandoned in a snowstorm, rescued dog living his best life on P.E.I.

It was a dark and cold winter night in Brandon, Manitoba 11 years ago when a good samaritan found two puppies in a box on the side of the road.

Two dogs in their litter had already died, but a brother and sister survived and thrived.

One of those puppies, Milo, found his way to Charlene MacKeigan’s home on Prince Edward Island’s North Shore, and he hasn’t left her side since.

“He’s my best friend. I love his story. I love the fact that he’s a survivor, and he came into my life, probably, when I needed him more than he needed me,” said MacKeigan.

MacKeigan is a military veteran and served in Afghanistan.

Milo followed MacKeigan through Canadian Forces postings across the country.

“I tried to have a picture of my last year in uniform, on Remembrance Day, and Milo wouldn’t leave my side, so he’s actually my little trooper beside me,” said MacKeigan.

MacKeigan said she didn’t know Milo’s story before she adopted him, the shelter didn’t want anyone adopting the pup out of pity.

If MacKeigan could say one thing to the people who abandoned the puppies all those years ago, it would be:

“He never had a fighting chance. If you don’t have time or energy for an animal, at least put them where someone can find them, not on a highway in the middle of a snowstorm. Give them a fighting chance.”