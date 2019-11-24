

HALIFAX -- The 11th annual Halifax International Security Forum concluded on Sunday. For participants, it was three days of intense discussions, deal-making, and information-sharing. While the gathering is over, the real work for many is just beginning.

Authoritarianism, China, Russia and regimes across the world were all hot topics with panels at the 2019 HISF. Additionally, a warning came from former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, advising attendees not to trust Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

The forum also focused on the challenges of democracy. For those attending, it was a chance to unite.

“Whether you're on the right or the left, a republican or a democrat; whether you’re in Canada, you're a liberal or a conservative; when it comes to these big issues, when it comes to standing up for the rights of people facing a real challenge in Hong Kong, we can come together,” said Halifax International Security Forum vice president, Robin Shepherd.

“We like to always talk about what's the action that we're taking away from things like that,” said Christyn Cianfanrani. “But what I would say is, sometimes, we don't spend enough time talking and thinking through the issues before we start the action process.”

For many, the conference was also about looking to the future.

“We really have to consider making a much tighter connection between the business world and the government world – particularly in cyberspace,” said Cianfarani.

“Cyber will play an increasing role,” said Deputy Minister of National Defence, Jody Thomas. “Whether it’s attacks against our system, misinformation, information operations – that is the next domain of warfare.”

Thomas was also a last-minute addition to a panel on women's contributions to security, which received public criticism. After the outcry, the all-male panel format was changed and it won’t be making a return.

“Women in security should not be the exception, they should be the norm,” said Halifax International Security Forum president, Peter Van Praagh.

Organizers said instead of having a separate panel on women in security, they would work to incorporate more women's voices throughout the entire forum.

“The world is evolving, and it's changing, and not always for the positive,” said Thomas. “So, let’s have the hard discussions – let’s put hard facts on the table and talk about what we're going to do about it.”

The forum concluded on Sunday afternoon, but many in attendance said their work really begins following the conference as they will return home with the ideas they’ve heard during the weekend and find ways to now put them into practice.

Meanwhile, the forum will return to Halifax in November 2020.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff