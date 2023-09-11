12-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stabbing 15-year-old girl: Halifax police

Halifax police say a 12-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old girl during a physical altercation Sunday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing on Millwood Drive in Middle Sackville. Police say the 15-year-old suffered serious injuries when she was allegedly stabbed by the 12-year-old during a physical altercation between the two.

The 12-year-old was arrested at the scene and was released on conditions. She will appear in court at a later date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

