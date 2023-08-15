12-year-old Nova Scotia boy faces charges after allegedly stealing truck
A 12-year-old boy from Sydney, N.S., is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck on Monday morning.
Cape Breton Regional Police say the truck was stolen from a driveway on Webster Street around 8 a.m., and that witnesses saw a youth drive away.
Police say the truck was spotted in various locations and that once it was located, one youth ran from the vehicle and another tried to hide.
The 12-year-old boy was arrested for being in possession of stolen property, and was released after promising to appear in provincial court on Oct. 4.
He will face theft and mischief charges, as well as a charge of possessing property obtained by crime.
Police say they recovered two additional stolen vehicles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
