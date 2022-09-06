$13-million class-action settlement approved for sexual abuse at N.L. youth homes

Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court building in St. John's is shown on March 29, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie) Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court building in St. John's is shown on March 29, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island