Featured
13-year-old Cape Breton boy faces charges after allegedly stabbing taxi driver
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 3:00PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, May 13, 2018 7:06PM ADT
A 13-year-old Cape Breton boy faces multiple charges after allegedly stabbing a taxi driver in Sydney.
Police say at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers noticed a taxi driver yelling for help during an altercation with a passenger.
They found the driver had been assaulted with a weapon and was bleeding from multiple stab wounds.
Police say the 65-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.
The suspect was treated in hospital for minor injuries before being taken to a police lock-up facility.
The 13-year-old suspect will appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday and will be charged with one count each of aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon, as well as two breaches of probation.
Members from the Major Crime Unit/Identification unit were called in to assist with the ongoing investigation.