

CTV Atlantic





A 13-year-old Cape Breton boy faces multiple charges after allegedly stabbing a taxi driver in Sydney.

Police say at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers noticed a taxi driver yelling for help during an altercation with a passenger.

They found the driver had been assaulted with a weapon and was bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

Police say the 65-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The suspect was treated in hospital for minor injuries before being taken to a police lock-up facility.

The 13-year-old suspect will appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday and will be charged with one count each of aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon, as well as two breaches of probation.

Members from the Major Crime Unit/Identification unit were called in to assist with the ongoing investigation.