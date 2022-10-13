14-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Lower Sackville, N.S.: police

Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP are asking for help from the public as they investigate the alleged sexual assault of a teenager in Lower Sackville, N.S., last week.

Halifax District RCMP received a sexual assault complaint on Oct. 7, which they say happened on Oct. 4.

Police allege three youths were approached by a man asking for cannabis or cigarettes while at a skate park near Metropolitan Avenue. They say the man left the park after the youths told the man they didn't have any cannabis or cigarettes.

According to a news release, a 14-year-old girl was walking on a wooded path a short time later when she noticed the same man was following her.

Police say the man then approached the girl and demanded cannabis or cigarettes again before pulling her into the woods and sexually assaulting her.

Police describe the suspect as in his 20s, and approximately five-foot-eleven with a thin build and dark hair. They also say he was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, grey shoes and he walked with a limp.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen the man at the park, or in the area on Oct. 4, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.