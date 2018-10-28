

CTV Atlantic





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The pipe organ in St. Andrews St. Davids United Church sounded bittersweet Sunday as the congregation gathered for the final morning service before the church is decommissioned.

The 140-year-old church has seen a decline in attendance in the last few years and was closed Sunday afternoon following the morning service. Parishioners say it was an emotional day for them.

“Our kids have come here and my parents have been buried from here, and my sister was married here. There have been all kinds of things over the years that have come and gone,” said Terre Hunter, who is the chair of the church’s board of trustees.

The church had been in existence since 1878, just one year after the great fire that nearly destroyed the entire city of Saint John, and has been home to families for generations.

“We’ve had a lot of good memories in the building; it’s going to be tough to walk away. But it’s now too big of a building for a congregation of 45,” church member Neil MacKenzie said.

The old church required too much maintenance and cost too much to keep open for so few people and the decision was made to sell it and move on.

“It doesn’t make sense to have these large building that we’re trying to heat, trying to maintain and try to keep open, when really it’s not about the building – it’s about the people,” said Lay Preacher Erica Lane.

The congregation itself is not being dissolved, but because the building has been sold, its members will be moved temporarily to Trinity Church. And they say despite the move, they are optimistic about the future.

“In the last few years all our resources have been just going to heating the building and keeping the doors open so now we’re going to be able to do things I think that are going to help members of the south end of Saint John,” said Lane.

The buyer of the historic building remains anonymous, and there are no plans set in stone for the future of the church. However, part of the deal was that the almost 100-year-old custom-built pipe organ will stay in place.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Lyall