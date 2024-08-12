15-year-old charged for impaired driving in Charlottetown

Charlottetown police have charged two people, including a 15-year-old youth, with impaired driving over the weekend.

Police say an officer observed a vehicle driving erratically on Kent Street while on routine patrol around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The officer pulled the vehicle over on Edward Street, where the driver allegedly displayed signs of being impaired by alcohol and was arrested.

The 26-year-old man from Charlottetown provided breath samples twice the legal limit, and was subsequently charges with impaired driving.

Officers later observed a vehicle hit a curb on University Avenue while on routine patrol shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

Police pulled the vehicle over on Eden Street, and learned the 15-year-old driver from Charlottetown was too young to posses a drivers license. The driver also showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

The youth was charged with impaired driving after providing police with breath samples which were almost twice the legal limit.

Both of the accused were released from custody, and are set to appear in provincial court at a later date.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.