

CTV Atlantic





Colchester County RCMP have arrested a 15-year-old male from Millbrook First Nation following a crime spree early Friday morning.

Police say at 2:54 a.m. Friday, they responded to an alarm call at a restaurant on Highway 2 in Hilden, N.S. A large window had been broken and a rock was found inside the restaurant.

Earlier that night, Millbrook RCMP had responded to a complaint of a stolen black pickup truck and requested that neighbouring detachments, including Truro Police Service lookout for the truck.

At 3:15 a.m., a member of Truro Police Service saw a black pickup truck drive into the door of a smoke shop on Esplanade St. The truck backed away from the building and fled the scene. Police followed the truck and later located it in the median of Highway 102.

The driver, a 15-year-old male from Millbrook First Nation was arrested without incident. He was held in custody overnight and taken to Truro Provincial Court this morning.

He has been charged with one count each of break and enter into a business, taking an auto without consent, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license, and two counts each of mischief and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on May 28th. Police say further charges may be pending as their investigation continues.