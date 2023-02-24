15-year old Yukon Phenom breaks Canada Games men's hockey points record

The 2023 Canada Winter Games are full of exceptional players, but even among them, Gavin McKenna stands out.

The 15-year old Phenom from the Yukon broke the all-time men’s points' record in his final hockey match Thursday.

In just six games, McKenna scored 29 points for Team Yukon, breaking the previous Canada Winter Games men’s hockey points record set in 2007.

McKenna has already started to develop a bit of a fan club, including being asked to take pictures and give autographs outside a press conference Friday morning.

Still, McKenna hasn’t let the attention go to his head.

"Obviously I hope this inspires some people from the Yukon and all the other small territories to work toward your goal, dream big,” said McKenna. “Anything is possible if you just put your mind toward it."

That’s not the only record he’s broken.

With McKenna, Team Yukon won three games -- the most ever for the team at a Canada Games -- and placed tenth overall, marking the highest placing in the team’s history.

McKenna’s coach said the young captain shows great leadership as well.

"What I saw was a guy that led on the ice, and also off the ice,” said Ken Anderson, the head coach of Team Yukon men’s hockey. “Last night there, I saw the boys order up a bunch of pizza, and he was handing out his pizza, so that's the kind of guy he is."

McKenna joins a group of distinguished Canada Games alumni, including some of his heroes who have gone on to play in the NHL.

"I model myself as much as I can to Nathan MacKinnon. He's a 200-foot player, he plays the game well,” said McKenna. “He's definitely one of the players I watch, but my favourite player to watch is probably Jack Hughes."

Team Yukon is one of the smallest at the games, but with McKenna leading their hockey team, they've been able to make a huge impact.