15-year old Yukon Phenom breaks Canada Games men's hockey points record
The 2023 Canada Winter Games are full of exceptional players, but even among them, Gavin McKenna stands out.
The 15-year old Phenom from the Yukon broke the all-time men’s points' record in his final hockey match Thursday.
In just six games, McKenna scored 29 points for Team Yukon, breaking the previous Canada Winter Games men’s hockey points record set in 2007.
McKenna has already started to develop a bit of a fan club, including being asked to take pictures and give autographs outside a press conference Friday morning.
Still, McKenna hasn’t let the attention go to his head.
"Obviously I hope this inspires some people from the Yukon and all the other small territories to work toward your goal, dream big,” said McKenna. “Anything is possible if you just put your mind toward it."
That’s not the only record he’s broken.
With McKenna, Team Yukon won three games -- the most ever for the team at a Canada Games -- and placed tenth overall, marking the highest placing in the team’s history.
McKenna’s coach said the young captain shows great leadership as well.
"What I saw was a guy that led on the ice, and also off the ice,” said Ken Anderson, the head coach of Team Yukon men’s hockey. “Last night there, I saw the boys order up a bunch of pizza, and he was handing out his pizza, so that's the kind of guy he is."
McKenna joins a group of distinguished Canada Games alumni, including some of his heroes who have gone on to play in the NHL.
"I model myself as much as I can to Nathan MacKinnon. He's a 200-foot player, he plays the game well,” said McKenna. “He's definitely one of the players I watch, but my favourite player to watch is probably Jack Hughes."
Team Yukon is one of the smallest at the games, but with McKenna leading their hockey team, they've been able to make a huge impact.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the "Freedom Convoy" movement.
Canada sending four more battle tanks to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will send four more Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine as the country marks one year since the Russian invasion.
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
BREAKING | Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto for 8 months after today
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
-
This database shows what days and times Toronto traffic is at its worst
A newly compiled database with real-time statistics reveals when Toronto’s traffic is at its worst and how much time and money drivers are losing to congestion.
Calgary
-
Charges filed against Calgary woman in Wheatland County police shooting
Following an investigation into a police shooting in mid-February, charges have been filed against a Calgary woman.
-
Calgary road rage incident sees victim assaulted and followed until they crashed
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a case of road rage earlier this week that left the victim with substantial injuries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case.
-
Ukrainian circus performer, 19, finds new life in Montreal
One year after the Russian invasion, a 19-year-old circus performer from Ukraine has found a new home – and a fresh start to her career – in Montreal.
-
Groups call to cancel puppet show featuring minstrel character
A Montreal organization that lobbies against racial profiling is denouncing a Black artist over his award-winning puppet show it says promotes negative stereotypes. 'L'Incroyable Secret de Barbe noire' is a play put on by Martinique performer Franck Sylvestre around the province regularly for four to 11-year-old children.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Smoke from house fire visible across southwest Edmonton
Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in southwest Edmonton.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
Northern Ontario
-
First person to discover Renee Sweeney crime scene saw someone crouched over her
Testifying on Friday morning, the first person to discover the Renee Sweeney crime scene in 1998 described what he saw as he and his fiancée walked into the adult video store.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police looking for man in relation to area thefts, assault
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with three thefts and a recent assault in the community of Hanmer.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
London
-
9-1-1 call leads to gun-related charges for London man
A weapons related charge has been laid against a London, Ont. man after an incident in the city’s east end Thursday afternoon. Police said a call was made to 9-1-1 at about 1:20 p.m. after a citizen believed he heard gunshots outside a residence on Whitney Avenue.
-
Sweet News: Some maple syrup farms to open this weekend
Towards the end of the 2020 maple syrup season, Nelson McLachlan could have never imagined what was coming. It had been a good year at Fort Rose Maple Company, southeast of Parkhill, Ont. Then the pandemic hit. Fast-forward three years and the McLachlan family is ready to welcome back visitors to its pancake house and sugar bush.
-
Garbage truck vs. SUV near St. Thomas
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck. All injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government ends freeze on municipal grants, announces March 7 budget date
The Manitoba government is ending a seven-year freeze on its unconditional grants to municipalities.
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
-
Winnipeg suite set on fire, man arrested: police
An arrest was made after a suite in the city’s West End was set on fire and a man barricaded himself in the building, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
One new death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in Ottawa this week, while the number of hospitalizations linked to the virus have increased.
-
'Living two lives:' Ukrainians in Ottawa reflect on one year since Russian invasion
Ukrainians who fled the country and settled in Ottawa are reflecting on one year since Russia's invasion of their country.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to accounting firm
Financial control of an embattled Saskatoon non-profit will be temporarily handed over to an accounting firm.
-
Saskatoon child pornography investigation found no connection to dance school, police say
A 22-year-old man's child pornography charges are unrelated to his role as an instructor at a Saskatoon dance school, according to police.
-
Decorative alley lights cost Saskatoon taxpayers nearly $100K
A decorative display in a Saskatoon back alley cost taxpayers nearly $100,000.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver security guard stabbed with hypodermic needle, suspect arrested and charged
A 38-year-old woman in Vancouver has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, after police say she stabbed a security guard with a hypodermic needle on Thursday.
-
B.C. announces 10-year plan, $440M investment in cancer care
The B.C. government has announced a new 10-year plan to expand cancer care as the province's population continues to grow and age.
-
Have you seen Shylee Anthony? Coquitlam RCMP search for missing Indigenous woman
A 28-year-old Indigenous woman has been missing for s three weeks, prompting Coquitlam RCMP to reach out to the public for help finding her.
Regina
-
2 people found dead following fire in Moose Jaw, investigation ongoing
Two people are dead following a fire in Moose Jaw on Thursday.
-
Regina vigil to recognize 1 year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Canadians, including those in Regina, will be taking part in rallies and vigils.
-
Garage fire quickly extinguished in north Regina
No one was injured after a garage fire in north Regina Friday afternoon, Regina Fire said on Twitter.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who killed Langford teen in 2010 has parole appeal dismissed
One of two men who was convicted in the horrific sexual assault and murder of a fellow classmate in Langford, B.C., more than a decade ago will remain in prison after the Parole Board of Canada dismissed his appeal for day parole.
-
Here's what to expect with this weekend's snowstorm
Is it spring yet? No, no it’s not. It’s another round of winter this weekend with snow and cold.
-
Non-profit group sees 'massive uptick' in Ukrainian refugees arriving on Vancouver Island
Max Shkurupii is one of 951 Ukrainians who have fled their homeland and are now living on Vancouver Island.